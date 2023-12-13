Corewell Health limits number of visitors at 3 Metro Detroit pediatric units amid rise in respiratory illnesses

(CBS DETROIT) - Corewell Health announced they will limit the number of visitors to pediatric units at three hospitals in Metro Detroit due to the rise of pediatric respiratory illnesses.

Effective immediately, only two visitors will be allowed at the bedside during the day and one visitor overnight at Corewell Health's Beaumont Hospitals in Dearborn, Royal Oak, and Troy, according to a press release.

The restrictions apply to patients 21 years old or younger in the pediatric inpatient units and emergency centers at the mentioned hospitals.

Experts at Corewell Health provide tips to keep yourself and children safe from respiratory viruses: