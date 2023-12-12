59-year-old Detroit man killed after being hit by reckless driver on Southfield Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) - A 59-year-old Detroit man was killed in a crash on Southfield Freeway Monday night after his car was struck during a reckless driving incident.

At about 9:15 p.m., troopers were on patrol when they saw a driver in an Infiniti sedan speeding, making several lane changes and driving recklessly on southbound Southfield Freeway near Schoolcraft.

Troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver tried to exit the freeway at Schoolcraft.

According to Michigan State Police, when the driver did this, the vehicle struck the gore of the exit ramp, went airborne and hit another vehicle on the service drive.

The Infiniti rolled over and landed on its roof. The driver, a 20-year-old Detroit man, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He then will be lodged.

MSP says the driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 59-year-old Detroit man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The traffic crash reconstruction unit and the Second District Special Investigation Section are completing their investigation," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "An investigators report will be submitted to the prosecutors office for review once that is completed."