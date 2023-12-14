Detroit man arraigned for fatal crash on Southfield Freeway
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Amir Napper, a 20-year-old Detroit man was arraigned on four counts related to a fatal crash, the Michigan State Police said Thursday.
A 59-year-old Detroit man was killed in the Dec. 11 crash on Southfield Freeway, police said.
According to police, Napper was charged with:
- Fleeing and eluding
- Reckless driving causing death
- Driving with a suspended license causing death
Napper was given a $50,000 bond.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.