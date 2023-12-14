Watch CBS News
Detroit man arraigned for fatal crash on Southfield Freeway

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Amir Napper, a 20-year-old Detroit man was arraigned on four counts related to a fatal crash, the Michigan State Police said Thursday. 

A 59-year-old Detroit man was killed in the Dec. 11 crash on Southfield Freeway, police said. 

According to police, Napper was charged with:

  • Fleeing and eluding 
  • Reckless driving causing death 
  • Driving with a suspended license causing death 

Napper was given a $50,000 bond. 

