Detroit man gets 9 years in prison for Beverly Hills carjackings

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after he was convicted for a carjacking and two attempted carjackings, officials said.

Gregory Horsley, 20, committed the carjackings on May 14, 2021, in Beverly Hills.

Horsley targeted the victims in their cars at the intersection of 13 Mile Road and Evergreen.

In the first incident, Horsley walked up to a 16-year-old as he was sitting in his car, pulled out a loaded assault rifle and pointed it at the teen. The teen then drove off, and Horsley fired shots, striking the vehicle, according to court documents.

After that, Horsley approached a woman's vehicle, he pulled out his rifle and told the woman to get out of her car. The woman exited the driver's seat, and Horsley got into the car, but he was unable to drive away as the woman still had her key fob in her pocket.

Horsley then exited the woman's vehicle and approached a third driver. He ordered the man to get out of his car. The man exited, and Horsley took his keys and drove off.

The man's vehicle was found a few days after the carjacking. Authorities identified Horsley via surveillance video, and he was taken into custody from his home in Detroit.

"Those who seek to prey on motorists going about their business will continue to have our full attention, and we will not hesitate to pursue federal prosecution and significant penalties at our disposal," said U.S. Attorney Ison.