Detroit man pleads guilty to 3 carjackings in Beverly Hills

(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old Detroit man has pleaded guilty to committing two attempted carjackings and one completed carjacking in Beverly Hills. In one of those incidents, he fired an assault rifle at a teen.

According to court documents, Gregory Horsley, 20, of Detroit, committed the carjackings on May 14, 2021, in Beverly Hills.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison, with a maximum possible sentence of life in prison for the charge of brandishing a firearm while committing a carjacking. Horsley faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for the carjacking charges.

Officials say during each incident, Horsley targeted drivers near the intersection of Thirteen Mile Road and Evergreen.

During the first carjacking, he approached a 16-year-old victim and pointed an assault rifle at him. As the 16-year-old drove away, Horsley fired the gun, striking the car.

In the second incident, Horsley approached a woman in her car, brandished his weapon, and told her to get out of the vehicle.

The victim got out, and Horsley entered the victim's car, but he could not drive away because the woman had the key fob in her pocket.

Officials say Horsley then exited that car and approached a third driver.

He pointed the rifle at the man and told him to get out of the vehicle, and the driver complied.

Horsley took the man's keys and drove off. The vehicle was recovered a few days later.

Authorities identified Horsley through surveillance video and took him into custody at his Detroit home.

"Carjacking is one of the most serious violations of public safety, making people feel vulnerable in their own cars and neighborhoods," stated U.S. Attorney Ison. "We will seek significant federal penalties against those who prey on motorists in our communities."

Horsley's sentencing is scheduled for July 13.