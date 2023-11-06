Detroit man charged in fatal stabbing at Redford Union High School

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 42-year-old custodian has been charged in connection to fatally stabbing his coworker at Redford Union High School, officials announced.

Hemida Ramadan-Khedr Mohamed, of Detroit, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Steven Gipson, 59, of Detroit, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The incident happened at about 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Redford Township officers responded to Redford Union High School in the 17700 block of Kinloch Street after receiving a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found Gipson suffering from stab wounds to his stomach. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

It is alleged that Mohamed stabbed Gipson multiple times with a knife.

Mohamed is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Nov. 6.

The school was closed the day following the stabbing. School officials said the incident happened after school was dismissed in an area where no students were present.