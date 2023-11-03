Redford Union High School closed after janitor killed by coworker

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Redford Union High School is closed on Friday, Nov. 3 after a janitor was killed by a coworker.

According to police and school officials, the incident happened inside the school on Thursday.

Authorities say a 42-year-old Detroit resident attacked his coworker after school was dismissed.

The suspect and victim were employees of a third-party custodial company.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Police and school officials say the incident happened after school was dismissed in an area where no students were present or in danger at the time of the deadly assault.

As police continue to investigate, Redford Union High School will remain closed on Friday.

The suspect was arrested, and police say there is no threat to the community.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Detective Dan Bailey at 313-387-2575 or by email at dbailey@redfordpd.org.

A letter from Superintendent Jasen Witt on the incident that occurred inside Redford Union High School on Thursday, November 2nd. Redford Union Schools