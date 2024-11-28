Detroit man charged in break-in, leading Macomb County deputies on chase in stolen truck

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man is facing a slew of felony charges after allegedly breaking into a property and leading Macomb County deputies on a chase while driving a stolen vehicle.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 41900 block of Irwin Drive in Harrison Township for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. The suspect, Joseph Calderon, 45, reportedly cut through a fence to access the property. Deputies were notified that Calderon had left the area in a stolen truck.

When deputies caught up with Calderon, officials say he refused to stop. Deputies deployed stop sticks, which caused the truck to lose a tire.

Calderon continued driving until the vehicle eventually came to rest in a field. He reportedly then ran from deputies before being tracked down by a Macomb County Sheriff's Office K9 while hiding under a bush.

Deputies recovered two electric bicycles and batteries, as well as the stolen vehicle and tools. Two deputies suffered minor injuries during the chase and were treated at an area hospital.

Calderon was arraigned on one count of possession of burglar's tools, one count of third-degree fleeing a police officer, three counts of unlawful driving away, one count of malicious destruction of property ($1,000-$20,000), one count of breaking and entering/vehicle stolen property ($1,000-$20,000), three counts of larceny ($1,000-$20,000), two counts of assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer causing injury, and one count of operating with a suspended license.

Calderon was given a $25,000 bond and remains locked up in the Macomb County Jail.