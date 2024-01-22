Michigan man bound over to circuit court in death of son he assaulted in 2016, prosecutors say

(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old man is bound over to the Macomb County Circuit Court in connection with the death of his son, who prosecutors say died six years after he was assaulted.

Anthony Tyese Robinson is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 5 for one count of felony murder.

Prosecutors say Robinson assaulted his son, who was 6 months old at the time, on July 25, 2016, at an apartment in Washington Township. At the time, doctors told investigators they believed the child had injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

The assault resulted in the child's death in 2022, prosecutors say.

Robinson was charged with first-degree child abuse in connection with the assault and was sentenced in 2017 to 10 to 30 years in prison, records show.

"Acts of violence have no place in our community, and we will diligently pursue all legal avenues to hold the defendant accountable for his actions. Our thoughts are with the boy's family during this difficult time," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a written statement.