Ford Field says Detroit Lions NFC Championship watch party was the biggest in NFL

(CBS DETROIT) - On Jan. 28, Ford Field hosted 37,000 people for the All-Grit NFC Conference Championship Watch Party, which stadium officials say was the largest NFL watch party ever.

The stadium thanked Lions fans who came to the event on Sunday to watch the team take on the San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions lost 31-34, with the 49ers now preparing to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super LVIII on Feb. 11.

The team led the scoreboard 24-7 in the first half of the game but structured to stop the 49ers, while trying to score themselves, allowing San Francisco to come back and take the win.

But despite the heartbreaking loss, some fans praised the team for how far they got in the playoffs and are already looking forward to the next season.

This season proved to be historic for the Lions, who last participated in the NFC Championship game more than 30 years ago.