Detroit Lions fans hopeful for next season despite disappointing loss

(CBS DETROIT) - The outcome of the Detroit Lions game against the San Francisco 49ers was a shocking turn of events Lions fans did not expect.

"Man, I'm devastated. Heartbreak, heartbreak. They were so close. So close," said James Page.

"We're a little sad, and it's cloudy, so it's not helping the situation," Mary Barnes stated.

"Very big Lions fan. We are just in depression since last night. It was so near. It was right there, and it just got away," said Joseph Ezeoke.

It was an end to the NFC championship game that left the Detroit Lions defeated and their fans devastated.

"I'm disappointed. They had such a … it was so close. They were almost there, but they just couldn't get over the hump," said Latoya Larkin.

"I was a little disappointed at first because we were leading by 17 points, and then we lost, but I got over that anger and realized it's been a great season. They subsided my expectation," Wayne Bengle said.

Despite the turnout, this season was one for the books, three decades in the making, and the anticipation for next season is already at a high.

"I look forward to the next season. I think we're going to build, we're going to do some things in the draft, so we got a lot to look forward to," said Page.

"Way to go, Lions. You did a great job, and next year, hey, maybe we'll make it even farther," Sonya Bailey said.

"They did a great job. The city of Detroit hasn't seen a team like this, a Lions team like this in years … my whole life, and I'm in my 40s," said Larkin.

And it's true what they say about Lions fans - they truly are one pride.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you. You brought the spirit of Detroit back. You made us so proud. We weren't expecting to go this far after years and years of watching other teams proceed onto the playoffs and Super Bowl. No one had respect for us. But this year, you made sure the world knows and the NFL knows that Detroit is here, and we will be ready for you this year and next year," said Barnes.

Though the season may not have ended with a Super Bowl for our team, there's still one thing that stands true for Lions fans - they are still all grit.