Detroit Lions to see sold out season; businesses anticipate high consumer levels

(CBS DETROIT) - The buzz is big for the Lions home opener this Sunday. Ticket prices for the game have gone up, and businesses by Ford Field are looking to cash in.

Ticket prices for Sunday's game are reaching nearly $2,000 on secondary ticket websites like StubHub.

"You know, we'll see an uprise of people, but definitely yeah, more staff will probably be needed," said Lefty's Cheesesteak Downtown Detroit owner Ali Berry.

Berry looks forward to a busy football season, especially since Lions season tickets are sold out. It's a reported first in Ford Field's history.

"As everyone knows, they haven't won a championship since 1957," sportshost Jeff Lesson said.

Berry said he opened his business in 2022, and he recalls the Lions gamedays being busy.

"Even though they started off bad but ended really good, there was still a lot of people down here for these games. You know Lions fans are loyal bad/good," Berry chuckled.

All that remains for the season are tickets sold on the secondary market. Data released by Ticketmaster revealed the average NFL ticket costs about $377 compared to last year's $235.

Experts believe all eyes will be on the lions this Sunday and in the weeks moving forward.

"I believe the Lions have replaced the Dallas Cowboys as America's team. The expectations are through the roof," Lesson said.