Watch CBS News
Sports

Detroit Lions select Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in 2024 NFL Draft

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit Lions introduce 2024 NFL Draft first-round pick Terrion Arnold
Detroit Lions introduce 2024 NFL Draft first-round pick Terrion Arnold 01:39

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions have selected another cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft! This time, they've picked Ennis Rakestraw Jr. from Missouri.

Rakestraw, who joins Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold on the rookie team, was selected 61st overall in the second round. 

"Rakestraw plays the game with good physicality and a competitive tilt that defensive back coaches will enjoy. He's strong but not as big or fast as teams usually like when picking within the first three rounds of the draft. However, he's hard-nosed in press and has the body control and anticipation to play a sticky brand of man coverage over the first two levels," according to his NFL profile.

The announcement was made with the help of Detroit legend Barry Sanders and Mayor Mike Duggan.

"It's a great time to be in Detroit," Duggan said.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 9:20 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.