Detroit Lions select Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in 2024 NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions have selected another cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft! This time, they've picked Ennis Rakestraw Jr. from Missouri.

Rakestraw, who joins Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold on the rookie team, was selected 61st overall in the second round.

"Rakestraw plays the game with good physicality and a competitive tilt that defensive back coaches will enjoy. He's strong but not as big or fast as teams usually like when picking within the first three rounds of the draft. However, he's hard-nosed in press and has the body control and anticipation to play a sticky brand of man coverage over the first two levels," according to his NFL profile.

The announcement was made with the help of Detroit legend Barry Sanders and Mayor Mike Duggan.

"It's a great time to be in Detroit," Duggan said.