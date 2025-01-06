Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander "crushed" over 13-year-old nephew's shooting death

Detroit police officer killed, Oxford shooting suspect in court and hit-and-run and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions wide receiver says he has "never been this crushed in my life" after his nephew was killed over the weekend in Florida.

CBS News Miami reports that 13-year-old Johvan Taylor was shot and killed Saturday in Florida City. Another child was hospitalized.

Police told CBS News Miami that a group of juveniles were outside a home when the suspect or suspects fired shots at the group. It is unknown which direction the suspects went after the shooting.

The teen's family told the TV station that Johvan loved football and dancing.

"My nephew is hurting. He's 5 years old; he has to now live without a brother," Johvan's aunt, Jakilah Brady, told CBS News Miami. "My sister is hurting; she has to live without her firstborn, somebody that she birthed, because of something he had nothing to do with."

Alexander shared CBS News Miami's article on X Monday morning with a broken heart emoji.

The 27-year-old, who is currently on the Lions' practice squad, signed with the team in 2022 but was waived by the Lions before he resigned in 2024.