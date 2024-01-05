Watch CBS News
Detroit Lions hang NFC North champions banner at Ford Field

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 5, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 5, 2024 03:55

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions are getting ready for the final game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings.

They put up a new banner Friday at Ford Field, celebrating being NFC North Division champions.

The Sunday game is scheduled to kick-off at 1 p.m. but Coach Dan Campbell said some players are fighting off the flu. 

Some players may not be over it by game time, Campbell said. 

If the Lions beat the Vikings as expected and the unexpected happens twice — Dallas loses at Washington and Philadelphia gets beat by the New York Giants on the road — they will bump up to the No. 2 spot, giving them a better chance of hosting two playoff games this month, Associated Press reports.  

First published on January 5, 2024 / 7:17 PM EST

