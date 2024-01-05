Detroit Lions hang NFC North champions banner at Ford Field

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions are getting ready for the final game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings.

They put up a new banner Friday at Ford Field, celebrating being NFC North Division champions.

Spruced the place up a bit pic.twitter.com/zpySFZZOye — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 5, 2024

The Sunday game is scheduled to kick-off at 1 p.m. but Coach Dan Campbell said some players are fighting off the flu.

Some players may not be over it by game time, Campbell said.

If the Lions beat the Vikings as expected and the unexpected happens twice — Dallas loses at Washington and Philadelphia gets beat by the New York Giants on the road — they will bump up to the No. 2 spot, giving them a better chance of hosting two playoff games this month, Associated Press reports.