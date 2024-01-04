Detroit already prepping for large crowds ahead historic Lions playoff game at Ford Field

(CBS DETROIT) - It has been a long time since the Detroit Lions have hosted a home playoff game in the city of Detroit. The last time it happened was in 1994 at the old Pontiac Silverdome.

But now, with the first one to be held at Ford Field in a couple of weeks, many Metro Detroiters are preparing for the large crowds, including Harry's Detroit manager Ceasar Ramirez, ahead of the Lions' upcoming playoff push.

"Oh, we're ready. We are absolutely ready. We are having as much fun as everybody else in Detroit, to be honest with you," Ramirez says.

Over the years, Harry's on Clifford and Henry Street has become the go-to spot before, during and after Lions home games. But this year, Ramirez says they are expecting to push more patties and wings than the number of seats and stools inside.

"We go through roughly 200 at the very least for sure, and a lot of wings. I don't think I've seen it this busy and people this uplifted for a long time," Ramirez says.

It's for that very reason Detroit Police Chief James White tells CBS Detroit that patrols will be on high alert come playoff time.

"Anyone that comes down with nefarious intent or wants to do something illegal or harmful, we'll have a zero tolerance for that, and we're gonna unapologetic about arresting folks who are down there or anyone here in our city with that nefarious intent in mind. So we're hopeful those folks who want to come will come and have a good time and a good story to tell, and we'll be ready for those who choose to do otherwise," White says.

White says the city will also be ready for what will be a historic weekend for Lions fans come playoff time, no matter how many people show up.

"It's not like any other home game. It's the first playoff game at Ford Field, so that's going to bring out everybody. It's going to bring out your 60,000-plus fans that are in the stadium. We're anticipating about another 20,000 to 30,000 people that just want to be close to it and get a picture. We've got a good problem to have. We've got a lot of people downtown. We're used to this. We did Taylor Swift, we did Beyonce, so we know what large crowds look like in our city," White says.

The Lions will take on the Vikings for their final regular season game this Sunday at home.