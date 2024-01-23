Watch CBS News
Detroit Lions fans set new decibel record at Ford Field in win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions fans set another decibel record at Ford Field during Sunday's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

According to the Lions organization, the crowd noise during Sunday's divisional round game reached 134.4 decibels, besting the previous mark of 133.6 decibels, set in Detroit's 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the playoff opener. 

Medical experts say that at a sound level of 133 decibels, your hearing will be "affected immediately." Experts say anything over 110 decibels is cause for concern.

"When the sound level increases to 133 decibels, the motion in cochlear will be 500 times greater than what it's built for," Xiying Guan, assistant professor of audiology at Wayne State, said. 

Detroit plays at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC championship game. A win over the 49ers would give Detroit its first road playoff win since 1957, which coincidentally came against San Francisco, and its first Super Bowl bid. 

