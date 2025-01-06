Detroit Lions fans revel in historic win: "Finally getting sweet"

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — It's Lions mania across Metro Detroit, and the fans are ready to celebrate.

No amount of icy weather could stop some dedicated Detroit Lions fans from celebrating the start of the postseason.

"I've been a fan since 1982 since I was born. Basically, my family just like, indoctrinated me," said Marjorie Patton.

On Monday, a special surprise made a pit stop downtown.

As part of the team's "We Want More Tour," fans both young and old could get their first taste of playoff fever, with some even getting decked out in special gear to meet Roary.

Lifelong fans like Paul Sarrach say this team has been worth the wait.

"It means a lot because my fandom started from my grandfather putting me on his lap and letting me drink out of his Detroit Lions mug. He's no longer with us but now, my family gets to come together every single week and watch the Lions and have something positive to talk about," said Sarrach.

Marjorie Patton says her love of the team started at birth and has only grown since, thanks to Lions Nation.

"I feel like our fans are the best fans in the world. Like, for decades, we hung in there, and now it's like finally getting sweet," said Patton.

Daniel Vasapolli just moved to the area from the East Coast and says he's already an honorary fan.

"Just the whole impact that it has on, honestly, the entire state. Everyone's come together, even me, I'm not even a Lions fan, but at this point, I mean, how can you not be?" said Vasapolli.

While the Lions may be on a bye week, the bus tour continues all week long with stops in Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor on Tuesday and Wednesday before wrapping up on Friday in Windsor, Ontario.