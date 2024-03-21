Detroit Lions fan from Canada celebrates 40th birthday with custom mural

(CBS DETROIT) - Michael Froese is a die-hard Detroit Lions fan. Born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in Canada, Froese says his love for the team started at the age of 7.

"Right after the '91 season, my older brother brought home a VHS called NFL Rocks," Froese said. "It was basically season highlights clips with music like Bon Jovi and whatever else, like Elton John, but anyway, there was a Barry Sanders segment and I was with my brother, and of course, the Barry segment was just mesmerizing. I instantly fell in love and became a huge Barry Sanders fan, and it's been Barry and Detroit ever since."

To celebrate his 40th birthday, his wife got him a custom mural created by Rachel Lancaster.

Lancaster has been creating murals for more than a decade. It started off as just a side hobby for friends and family but quickly evolved into a full-time career that now has international recognition.

"I've been getting compliments from a lot of fans who are saying forget man cave. This is now the Lions den and I just think it really cool," Lancaster said. "I always find it exciting to work on things that people are excited about, so I had a good time working on this one. The wife texted me and said I've never seen a happier man, and I know he was happy because he came down inside, and two minutes later, he was on a FaceTime meeting with his friends."