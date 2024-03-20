Watch CBS News

Canadian Lions fan celebrates birthday with mural

Michael Froese is a die-hard Detroit Lions fan. Born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in Canada, Froese says his love for the team started at the age of 7. To celebrate his 40th birthday, his wife got him a custom mural created by Rachel Lancaster.
