Detroit Lions Fan Experience ready for kickoff during 2024 NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - As the 2024 NFL Draft inches closer, Detroit Lions fans are in for a treat.

The 5,400-square-foot Lions fan experience at Hart Plaza is bringing Ford Field to the heart of the NFL footprint to get fans pumped for the draft as well as the upcoming football season.

"I'm ecstatic. This has been a labor of love," said Emily Griffin, Detroit Lions Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand. "We have the best fans in the NFL. We know that they're so excited and so proud to see their city on the grand stage and see the football universe converge here, and so if we can give them an awesome time in here, it will be a success, and we're looking forward to it."

As fans walk in, they will be introduced like Lions football players on game days on Sundays.

Photo opportunities surround the experience, and there are even interactive games for fans to play. There is even a Dan Campbell Zoltar machine that reads your fortune.

Fans will also get an up-close and personal glimpse at the team's new uniforms, unveiled last week, as well as a friendly visit from former Lions players and Detroit Lions cheerleaders.

"Over three days, we expect over 20,000 fans to come to downtown Detroit and to give them an opportunity to feel what it's like to be at the stadium on game day when they may not be able to," Griffin said.

This Detroit Lions fan experience is free for everyone. Fans can register or download the NFL OnePass app.

The event runs Thursday and Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.