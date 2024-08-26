Detroit Lions reportedly cut wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones

Sports Illustrated features Detroit Lions on cover, says team is ready for Super Bowl appearance

Sports Illustrated features Detroit Lions on cover, says team is ready for Super Bowl appearance

Sports Illustrated features Detroit Lions on cover, says team is ready for Super Bowl appearance

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions have reportedly cut wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones on Monday.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz first reported People-Jones' release.

The Detroit native, who completed his fourth season with the league, was selected by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. The Lions agreed to trade a 2025 sixth-round NFL draft pick for Peoples-Jones in 2023.

He previously played for the Michigan Wolverines from 2017 to 20219 before entering the NFL.

The cut comes as the NFL teams are trying to shape their 53-man rosters for the upcoming season.

"I do feel like [Brad Holmes and I are] very much on the same page, and we're both very much 'Let's make sure we both feel this way when we wake up and we talk later.' It's a good process, and here we go. We're on Year 4 of this," head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday.

Detroit won its last preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-17. The Lions will face off at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8 for Week 1 of the regular season.