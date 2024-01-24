Delta Air Lines swaps in larger plane for fans heading to Detroit Lions-San Francisco 49ers game

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 24, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions fans are heading to San Francisco!

Fans are heading in droves for Sunday's NFC championship game against the 49ers.

Due to the amount of people going, Delta Air Lines said it has to swap in a larger plane to accommodate more than 190 passengers.

In addition, the airline added an extra flight back to Detroit Metro Airport scheduled to take off on Monday.

Meanwhile, according to a spokesperson, General Motors's Flint Assembly Plant is delaying the start time for their third shift Sunday night so workers can watch the game.

The game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m.