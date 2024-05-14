Detroit Lions 2024 schedule to be released Wednesday

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions and the other teams in the NFL will release their 2024 schedules on Wednesday, the league announced.

When will the Detroit Lions schedules be released?

The schedules will be released at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15.

How to watch the 2024 NFL schedule release

Fans can watch the schedule release on ESPN and the NFL Network on Wednesday.

Games slated so far for 2024 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs, the 2023 Super Bowl champions, will play the first game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Then, on Friday, Sept. 6, the Green Bay Packers will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Sau Paulo, Brazil, to open their seasons. It will be the first time a regular season NFL game will be played in Brazil.

Detroit Lions season tickets

Season tickets for the Detroit Lions have sold out for the second time in Ford Field's history, but fans can still get single-game tickets.

Jared Goff signs $212 million contract extension

Just ahead of the 2024 season schedule release, Jared Goff signed a four-year, $212 million contract extension with the Detroit Lions, making the 29-year-old the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.