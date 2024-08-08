Which Detroit Lions made the 2024 NFL Top 100?

Harris and Walz campaign in Michigan, Vance visits Detroit-area police station and more top stories

Harris and Walz campaign in Michigan, Vance visits Detroit-area police station and more top stories

Harris and Walz campaign in Michigan, Vance visits Detroit-area police station and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The NFL's Top 100 list for 2024 was released this week, and five Detroit Lions made the cut.

The players themselves voted on the NFL Top 100. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill tops the list after coming close to Lions legend and NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record.

Fresh off a historic 2023 season that saw the Lions clinch their first division title since 1993 and first playoff win since 1991, Detroit opens its preseason Thursday against the New York Giants at 7 p.m.

Here's a look at which Lions made the NFL Top 100.

Penei Sewell / Getty Images

No. 22 Penei Sewell

Checking in at No. 22, Penei Sewell is the highest-ranked Lion in the Top 100. The seventh overall pick out of Oregon in the 2021 NFL Draft, Sewell makes his debut on the NFL Top 100 after helping lead the way for a ground game that finished fifth in rushing yards and first on touchdowns. Sewell is considered one of the best tackles and run blockers and is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Amon-Ra St. Brown / Getty Images

No. 23 Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown moves up 44 spots on this year's list. In 16 regular-season games in 2023, St. Brown tallied 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns on a career-high 119 catches. In three seasons in the Motor City, St. Brown has established himself as quarterback Jared Goff's favorite target. In 49 career games, the 2023 First Team All-Pro has amassed 3,588 yards and 21 touchdowns on 315 catches. St. Brown became the league's highest-paid receiver when he signed a $120 million contract extension in April.

Aidan Hutchinson Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

No. 47 Aidan Hutchinson

Coming off a sensational rookie campaign that saw him finish second in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2022, Michigan native Aidan Hutchinson moves up 41 spots. Hutchinson was named a Pro Bowler after racking up 11.5 sacks in the regular season and ranking second in the NFL with 94 total pressures. The former Michigan Wolverine added three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception to his 2023 resume.

Jared Goff Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

No. 48 Jared Goff

In his third season in the Motor City, quarterback Jared Goff led the Lions to their first NFC Championship Game appearance in 32 years. Goff moves up 18 spots this year after finishing second in the league in passing yards (4,575) and fourth in touchdowns (30). In May, the 29-year-old signed a four-year, $212 million extension that would keep Goff in a Lions uniform through the 2027 season.

Sam LaPorta / Getty Images

No. 80 Sam LaPorta

Sam LaPorta had a sensational rookie campaign to earn his first Pro Bowl invite. The Iowa product set a tight end rookie record for most catches in a season with 86 receptions while averaging 10.3 yards per catch. LaPorta finished the regular season with 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. This marks his debut on the NFL Top 100 list.