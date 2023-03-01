Detroit Institute of Arts named best art museum nationwide

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit is on the map again with another museum coming in on top in a nationwide poll.

The Detroit Institute of Arts came in at number one for the best art museums across the country in a USA Today's top 10 best choice online poll.

The city of Detroit is no stranger to winning these competitions as of late. The Michigan Science Center, Campus Martius and the Detroit Riverwalk have claimed some of those top spots as well.

The DIA is one of Detroit's many attractions that showcases more than 100 galleries and a variety of exhibitions.

"The DIA is different because we make sure that people feel welcome and comfortable when they come to our galleries. That we have programs and exhibitions that reflect the backgrounds of their communities, their culture,' said Salvador Salort-Pons, Director of DIA.

Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

The museum has over 65,000 pieces of art whether that be paintings, drawings or artifacts.

Salort-Pons, Director of the Detroit Institute of Arts, says this is the first time the museum has been recognized for an achievement like this and he owes it all to his team.

"It was a great moment of excitement and also of validation that the work that we are doing is relevant to our communities and that our programs and exhibitions are always in pursuit of excellence," he said.

The best part about this museum, Salort-Pons says, is that you don't have to be an art connoisseur to enjoy it. There is something at the DIA for everyone.

For residents who live in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties, admission is free.

The DIA is open Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The winners of Best Art Museum 2023 are below:

Detroit Institute of Arts - Detroit, Michigan American Visionary Art Museum - Baltimore, Maryland IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts - Santa Fe, New Mexico Andy Warhol Museum - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania National Museum of Wildlife Art - Jackson, Wyoming Newfields - Indianapolis, Indiana Booth Western Art Museum - Cartersville, Georgia Heard Museum - Phoenix, Arizona Getty Center - Los Angeles, California Museum of International Folk Art - Santa Fe, New Mexico