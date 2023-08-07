Detroit hosts most watched SummerSlam in WWE history

(CBS DETROIT) - SummerSlam set records in Detroit Saturday night.

The event, held at Ford Field, became the most watched SummerSlam in WWE history, the company announced in a news release.

This premium live event set records in different areas, including merchandise, sponsorship, gate and viewership.

The company says there were 59,194 in attendance, and the event generated a record gate of $8.5 million. This is the largest gate for a non-WrestleMania event.

It also set another non-Wrestle Mania event record, generating $7 million in sponsorship, up 23% from 2022. Some of the event's sponsors included Slim Jim, C4 and Rocket Mortgage.

In addition, the event set records with merchandise sales. Sales were up 60% versus the record set in 2021, which sets another WWE record for a premium live event besides WrestleMania.