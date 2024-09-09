Watch CBS News
Detroit father charged with assaulting his infant daughter

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit father is charged in connection with physically assaulting his 3-month-old daughter, officials said. 

rmahn-denus-elyjah-ja-bosnak.jpg
Rmahn Denus-Elyjah Ja Bosnak Detroit Police Department

Rmahn Denus-Elyjah Ja Bosnak, 23, of Detroit, is charged with first-degree child abuse and second-degree child abuse. 

He was arraigned Sunday and given a $100,000 bond. Bosnak has a bond re-determination hearing on Tuesday. 

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office alleges Bosnak assaulted his daughter on Sept. 3 at his home in the 20400 block of Helen Street in Detroit. Bosnak allegedly caused injuries to his daughter's head, neck and spine. 

Bosnak has a probable cause conference on Sept. 17 and a preliminary examination on Sept. 24. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

