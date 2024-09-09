Detroit father charged with assaulting his infant daughter
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit father is charged in connection with physically assaulting his 3-month-old daughter, officials said.
Rmahn Denus-Elyjah Ja Bosnak, 23, of Detroit, is charged with first-degree child abuse and second-degree child abuse.
He was arraigned Sunday and given a $100,000 bond. Bosnak has a bond re-determination hearing on Tuesday.
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office alleges Bosnak assaulted his daughter on Sept. 3 at his home in the 20400 block of Helen Street in Detroit. Bosnak allegedly caused injuries to his daughter's head, neck and spine.
Bosnak has a probable cause conference on Sept. 17 and a preliminary examination on Sept. 24.