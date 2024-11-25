Detroit closing roads, rerouting buses to prepare for Thanksgiving parade, Lions game

2 children dead in Canton Township fire, travel safety tips for Thanksgiving and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — The city of Detroit is closing down roads and rerouting buses this week in preparation for a number of Thanksgiving events, including America's Thanksgiving Parade, the Turkey Trot and the Lions game.

Road closures

Tuesday at 7 a.m: Gratiot Avenue between Farmer Street and Woodward Avenue.

Wednesday at 9 a.m.: Woodward Avenue between West Grand Boulevard and Warren Avenue.

Wednesday at 12 p.m.: Woodward Avenue from East Warren Avenue to Congress Street.

Wednesday at 3 p.m.: Atwater Street between Civic Center Drive and Third Avenue.

Wednesday at 6 p.m.: Griswold Street between West Fort Street and Congress Street.

Thursday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Woodward Avenue from West Grand Boulevard to Larned Street.

The following roads will be closed from 5 a.m. until around 10 a.m. Thursday for the Turkey Trot:

West Jefferson Avenue from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier Street.

Michigan Avenue at Cass Avenue.

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward Avenue.

Congress Street from Shelby Street to Randolph Street.

Larned Street from Shelby Street to Randolph Street.

Shelby Street from Congress Street to Michigan Avenue.

Michigan Avenue from Cass Avenue to Woodward Avenue.

Monroe Street from Woodward Avenue to Randolph Street.

Lafayette Boulevard from Trumbull to Griswold Street.

Washington Boulevard from Adams Avenue to Congress Street.

Atwater Street from Civic Center Drive to Third Avenue.

The southbound Lodge Freeway exits at West Jefferson Avenue and Larned Street and the northbound exit at West Jeffferson Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the Turkey Trot.

The Detroit People Mover will resume daily operations starting Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. and have 36 hours of continuous service until 7 p.m. Thursday. All stations will be open.

Bus reroutes

The following bus routes will be impacted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday due to the parade:

3 Grand River

4 Woodward

5 Van Dyke/Lafayette

6 Gratiot

8 Warren

9 Jefferson

16 Dexter

23 Hamilton

31 Mack

42 Mid-City Loop

52 Chene

67 Cadillac/Harper

The following routes will be impacted from 7 a.m. through around 10 a.m. due to the Turkey Trot:

1 Vernor

3 Grand River (detour will continue until around 5 p.m.)

19 Fort

27 Joy

29 Linwood

The Detroit Department of Transportation will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving for all regular routes at regular fares.

Parking

For those visiting the downtown area this week, the Detroit Municipal Parking Department recommends parking in either the Ford Underground Garage at 30 E. Jefferson Ave. or the Eastern Market Garage at 2727 Riopelle St. Click here for full hours and rates of each garage.

Metered will be free on Thursday and Friday.

City officials say vehicles blocking driveways, crosswalks, fire hydrants or other critical access points will be ticketed and possibly towed.

Building scaffolds without a city permit is prohibited, according to the city. Violators will get tickets and the scaffolds will be removed, the city says.

Anyone who loses children during Thanksgiving events should visit the Detroit Police Department Downtown Services at 20 Atwater St. or call 313-237-2850.