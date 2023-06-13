Detroit City Council approves ordinance to require businesses to accept cash

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit City Council voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance that would ban businesses from not accepting cash.

Councilwoman Angela Whitfield Calloway introduced the ordinance earlier this year after she tried to purchase with cash and was denied at Plum Market in Downtown Detroit.

Whitfield-Callaway cited a recent University of Michigan study that found 18% to 23% of Detroit residents do not have bank accounts, and many are unable to obtain credit or debit cards.

"The cashless business ordinance will help over 100,000 Detroit residents who are unbanked have equal access to goods and services in every part of this city," Whitfield Calloway said. "Detroit is a welcoming, inclusive city. We welcome everyone, including Detroit residents who may be unbanked, unable to obtain credit cards and debit cards. We knock down barriers."

The ordinance will take effect on Sept. 11 to ensure that businesses have enough time to take appropriate steps.