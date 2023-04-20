Detroit city councilmember introduces ordinance to ban cashless businesses

(CBS DETROIT) - It's all about economic inclusion. That's what Detroit City Councilmember Angela Whitfield Calloway says about banning cashless businesses.

As the trend begins to grow, the District 2 representative says she wants to make sure Detroit consumers have options.

Whitfield Calloway is introducing an ordinance to Detroit City Council to ban cashless business operations.

"All I'm advocating for on behalf of the people is to offer options in terms of how we purchase products and services," Whitfield Calloway said.

The District 2 representative says the idea came after she tried to make a purchase with cash at Plum Market downtown, but her money wasn't accepted.

"I didn't know Plum Market didn't accept cash until I actually got to the head of the line and I was told there was no cashier, there was not a cash register and they did not accept cash," Whitfield Calloway explained.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, cashless businesses are more efficient for businesses with added security.

"So, you can argue both sides of the coin and say ok well, my company can be robbed because we deal in cash, your company can still be robbed because of wire fraud and identification theft," Whitfield Calloway said.

The agency also reports that 10 million people in the U.S. don't have bank accounts and cashless commerce excludes a wide portion of the population from making purchases.

"This ban is really going to protect the rights of the least of us," Whitfield Calloway said. "The poor, the low-income, the senior citizen, the youth, the homeless and people like me who still like to use cash."

The ordinance will go before residents for a public hearing, then move to council chambers for a vote.