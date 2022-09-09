Detroit City Council considers expanding ShotSpotter, critics say it doesn't work

(CBS DETROIT) - Critics of ShotSpotter want the program to come to an end, but Detroit's city council is now considering investing more in the technology, using around seven million to expand it.

During a news conference, advocates said they believe the money should be used for preventing crime and not reacting to it.

"We need community solutions, housing [and] healthcare solutions," said Kamau Clark who is with We the People. "We need mental healthcare solutions. These are the things that provide safer streets for us."

They also question its effectiveness, claiming it could produce false positive such as confusing a car backfire for a gunshot.

"That is not safety," one of the speakers said.

Detroit Police have been using ShotSpotter in the city for over a year.

The gunshot detection technology uses sensors to locate and pinpoint where shots were fired.

In an expansion, the city would look to put the tech in all but two of police precincts.

Currently, police have units on the east and west side.

"We believe it's an effective tool," said James White, Detroit's Police Chief.

Chief White said it helps police respond quicker to shootings, especially when no one reported it to 911.

"I will tell you overwhelmingly when we go out and investigate, we either find no one there and evidence, or we find somewhere there and evidence or unfortunately we find someone who have been shot or murdered," he said.

According to DPD, police received more than 7500 alerts from ShotSpotter since it started in March 2021.

Police said the technology helped them make 121 arrests and recover 327 guns.

"It's not listening, it's not monitoring you as a member of the community, what it's monitoring is shots," Chief White said addressing concerns about surveillance.

Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero isn't sold.

She's calling on members of city council to vote no the program's expansion.

"This is a very costly tool that hasn't show the results that we deserve and that we need," she said.

City Council's Public Health and Safety committee will meet on Monday before it goes for a full vote in the coming weeks.