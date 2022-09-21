Detroit boxer Isiah Jones killed during family dispute, trainer says

(CBS DETROIT) - The boxing community is mourning one of their own who was shot and killed by a family member.

Fighting in the ring is how Detroit native Isiah Jones made his living. His trainer, Roshawn Jones (no relation) says an argument Monday ended with Isiah dead.

"As soon I got the phone call, I dropped the phone and busted out in tears, and I didn't believe it at first. But when the person who was telling me, I said there's no way this person going to be playing games like that," Roshawn Jones said.

Submitted by Roshawn Jones

At this time, Detroit police aren't releasing the victim's name, only saying that a 28-year-old man was shot by a relative at about 6:26 p.m. on Monday in the 9300 block of Stout Street.

"Sometimes we can't explain those things. It was just a tragic, tragic event," Roshawn Jones said.

Roshawn Jones first met Isiah almost a decade ago and saw him turn pro, winning the 2016 National Golden Gloves.

He adds Isiah would participate in hard fights with large payouts to provide for his two children.

"He was paving the way for boxers all around the world. Inner city kids, people who come from nothing, people who come from poverty. He was the face of that," he said.

He has set up a GoFundme campaign to help with Isiah's funeral expenses.