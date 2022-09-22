Brother charged with murder in shooting death of Detroit boxer Isiah Jones

(CBS DETROIT) - The brother of Detroit boxer Isiah Jones has been charged in connection with his death, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors charged Timothy Lyman, 30, with one count of second-degree murder and felony firearm. Lyman is expected to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court.

At about 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 19, Detroit police were called to the 9380 block of Stout Street for a reported shooting. Officials say police found Jones, who was unresponsive and suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his face.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities alleged that the shooting happened after an argument between Lyman and Jones escalated. Police say Lyman allegedly pulled out a shotgun and fatally shot Jones before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation by the Detroit Police Department.