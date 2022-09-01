Detroit opens applications for 1st phase of recreational marijuana licenses

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit announced that applications are now open for the first phase of recreational marijuana licenses for adult-use retailers, microbusinesses, and designated consumption establishments.

Applications will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 until 8 a.m. on Oct. 1.

City officials say over the three phases 160 licenses will be issued.

In addition to this, 60 licenses will be issued during phase one.

Here's how the licenses will be issued during phase one:

40 Retail: Allows a business to sell marijuana and related products from licensed growers and processors to adult consumers for recreational purposes\

10 Micro-Business: Allows a small business to vertically integrate by growing and processing up to 150 plants and selling the resulting products to adult consumers for recreational purposes

10 Consumption Lounge: Allows a commercial location to host adults to consume marijuana products

"I am thankful for the most recent court ruling which allows the City to begin accepting applications for licensing in our limited adult-use categories," said City Council President Pro-Tem James Tate. "Getting to this point has been an overly protracted process dating back to 2020 when the first ordinance was unanimously approved by Detroit City Council. Now with the lawsuits and the failed ballot initiatives seeking to overturn our ordinance behind us, Detroiters and other equity applicants will have a fair opportunity to compete for adult-use licenses in a city that welcomes all to participate in the muti-million-dollar adult-use cannabis industry," Tate added.

For more information on applications, visit here.