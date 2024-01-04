Stellantis pulls out of Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 2024 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place is about five weeks away, and a popular feature and automaker will be absent this year.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 09: Stellantis introduces their limited edition Jeep Rubicon 4xe at the Chicago Auto Show on February 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The show, which is the nation's largest and longest-running auto show, opens to the public on February 11. / Getty Images

Stellantis – the parent company of Chrysler – is pulling out of the Auto Show this year. This means Camp Jeep – with its famous off-road track – will also be absent.

Stellantis released the following statement:

"With a focus on preserving business fundamentals to mitigate the impact of a challenging U.S. automotive market, Stellantis is working to optimize its marketing strategy as it relates to auto shows. "To be as efficient as possible in our media spend, we are evaluating participation in auto shows on a case-by-case basis, while prioritizing opportunities for consumers to experience our vehicles first-hand.

"Stellantis remains committed to building products customers love, ensuring freedom of mobility for all, and becoming second to none in value creation for its employees and all other stakeholders as outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan."

In its own statement, the Chicago Auto Show noted that brands from Stellantis and its predecessors – Fiat Chrysler, DaimlerChrysler, and the Chrysler Corporation – have been "pillars" of the Auto Show for decades, including a first execution of Camp Jeep in 2005.

While the automaking conglomerate did not mention the United Auto Workers strike against Stellantis, General Motors, and Ford this past fall, the Auto Show did characterize Stellantis' cost-cutting efforts as being "in the wake of the UAW strike and its resultant labor contract."

"Up until we received the unfortunate news a couple of weeks ago, we've approached the brands with different opportunities to make their participation possible. In fact, we will always have space for them even if they decide to participate at the eleventh hour," the Auto Show statement said. "Prior to our 2010 show, a major exhibitor had backed out of most shows in North America. That year, the exhibitor came to us during our move-in and asked if they could still participate. Believe it or not, we made it work! We're fortunate to have a massive venue, McCormick Place, that allows us to be flexible right up until we open the doors."

The Chicago Auto Show will take place in February.