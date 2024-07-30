Detroit Auto Show releases its 2025 calendar in January

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Auto Show announced its 11-day calendar for 2025 on Tuesday, months after it announced that it was moving back to its January slot.

The annual North American International Auto Show will be held Jan. 10-20 at Huntington Place in Detroit. Over the last few years, the event has been hosted in the fall.

"As we reimagine the show, we're being agile about scheduling events to meet the needs and preferences of key stakeholders," Detroit Auto Show co-executive director Rod Alberts said in a news release. "OEMs and show partners will have the opportunity to directly reach out to customers with product announcements during the public show or have media- and industry-focused events as in the past."

The auto show will kick off with Media Day on Jan. 10, followed by the charity preview and public days on Jan. 11-20. Industry Days will be on Jan. 15 and 16, allowing for industry, talent and mobility tech collaborations. Jan. 20 will feature special programming to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Tickets will be available on Oct. 14, 2024. Visit the show's website for more information.

The auto show returned in September 2022 after a three-year hiatus. Leaders believe surrounding businesses will benefit from the date change. Historically, the show took place in the winter, which is considered the shoulder season.

Detroit Auto Show schedule:

Jan. 10: Media Day and Charity Preview



The 2025 winners of the North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards will announced, as well as the EyeOn Design awards. The Detroit Economic Club's annual auto show luncheon will follow the awards.

There will also be a charity preview, which raised more than $100 million for children's charities over the last 25 years.

Jan. 15-16: Industry Days

Industry Days will include tech innovators and industry contributors, and a new program focusing on future innovators. More than 1,000 high school students will be invited to visit the auto show and learn about career opportunities in the auto industry.

Jan. 11-20: Public Days

Featuring public figures, music and more. Tickets will go on sale beginning Oct. 14.

Jan. 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Special programming will focus on the "Acts of Service" in honor of Martin Luther King Kr.