Detours as Metro Detroit infrastructure project continues, more road closures this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) — Several road closures will occur around Metro Detroit this weekend as crews work on infrastructure improvements and other repairs.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) is continuing the second phase of an infrastructure project in the 8 Mile Road area near the Farmington Hills, Northville, Novi and Livonia borders.

Crews are installing a 54-inch transmission main across 8 Mile Road near the I-275 bridge.

8 Mile Road infrastructure project closures and detours

During this project, 8 Mile Road, between Haggerty and eastbound 8 Mile Road ramp to northbound I-275, will be closed in both directions through 5 a.m. on Monday, May 13.

According to GLWA, the following ramps are affected by the closure:

Southbound I-275 ramp left turn lane to Eastbound 8 Mile Road (Closure already in place)

Eastbound 8 Mile Road ramp to Northbound I-275

Westbound 8 Mile Road ramp to Southbound I-275

In addition, GLWA released the following detours for drivers while this project is in place:

Eastbound 8 Mile Road through traffic will be directed South on Haggerty Road to 7 Mile Road, then East on 7 Mile Road to Newburgh Road, then North on Newburgh Road back to 8 Mile Road.

Eastbound 8 Mile Road traffic headed to NB I-275 will be directed South on Haggerty Road to 7 Mile Road, then East on 7 Mile Road to the NB-I-275 ramp.

Westbound 8 Mile Road through traffic will be directed South on Newburgh Road to 7 Mile Road, then West on 7 Mile Road to Haggerty Road, then North on Haggerty Road to 8 Mile Road.

Along with this work, crews will work in different areas throughout Metro Detroit over the weekend. Here's a list of all the projects going on:

Weekend road closures in Metro Detroit

I-75:

Oakland – SB I-75, 11 Mile to I-696, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 5 a.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Oakland – 11 Mile RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 5 a.m. - Sat 6 p.m.

Oakland - SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to EB/WB I-696, Fri 5 a.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Oakland – SB I-75, 11 Mile to I-696, 3 lanes open, Mon 5 a.m. - Sat 6 p.m.

Wayne - NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to Dearborn St, Sun 6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

Wayne - NB/SB Deaborn St RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Sun 6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

I-96:

Oakland - EB I-96 CLOSED, Beck to Novi Rd, Sun 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Oakland - NB/SB Wixom RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-96, Sun 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.





I-696:

Oakland - EB I-696 CLOSED, M-10 to Lahser, Sat 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Oakland - EB/WB I-696 RAMPS CLOSED to Southfield Rd, Fri 6 a.m. - May 22.

Oakland - EB/WB I-696 Service Drive at M-1/Woodward, 4 lanes open, Mon 9 a.m. - late May.

Oakland - WB I-696 Service Drive, east of M-1/Woodward, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9 a.m. - late May.

Macomb - EB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to M-97/Groesbeck, Mon 9am-11am.





M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland - SB M-1, 14 Mile to 12 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon-Tue, 5 a.m. - 3 p.m.





Old M-14: (Plymouth Rd)

Wayne - WB Old M-14, Middle Belt Rd to Farmington Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9 a.m. - June 7.

M-39: (Southfield)

Wayne - NB M-39, I-94 to Rotunda, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5 a.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne - SB M-39, M-153/Ford Rd to Oakwood, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5 a.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

M-59:

Macomb - EB M-59, Old Van Dyke to M-53, 4 lanes open, Sat 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Oakland - EB M-59, Chippewa Rd to Johnson St, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9 a.m. - June 10.





M-97: (Groesbeck)

Macomb - NB/SB M-97 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Mon 9am-11am.





US-12: (Michigan)

Wayne – EB/WB US-12, Haggerty to Hannan, left lane closed, Mon 7 a.m. - May 17.





US-24: (Telegraph)

Oakland - NB US-24 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Sat 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.