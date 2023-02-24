Watch CBS News
Local News

Dearborn's Bangkok 96 providing free lunches for those without power

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

First responders hand out dry ice as thousands still left in dark in Dearborn
First responders hand out dry ice as thousands still left in dark in Dearborn 03:14

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - With thousands of Metro Detroiters still without power Friday morning, Dearborn Thai restaurant Bangkok 96 is giving back by providing free lunches. 

The restaurant, which is located at 2450 South Telegraph Road in Dearborn, will be providing free lunch portions to those impacted by the ice storm, beginning at noon Friday. 

Meals are available on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last, for those in need of a hot meal. 

The restaurant was without power Thursday and will remain closed for normal business hours Friday. 

First published on February 24, 2023 / 11:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.