Watch CBS News
Local Community

Dearborn student's quest to college still on hold, community raising money for wheelchair van

By Ibrahim Samra

/ CBS Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Earlier this month, CBS News Detroit sat down with Sumaya, a Dearborn student in need of a wheelchair van to continue her quest to college.

Since then, Fordson High School teacher Eman Naura has helped raise more than $28,000 towards a new van via GoFundMe.

Sumaya, who struggles from scoliosis, a congenital disorder, and is wheelchair bound, graduated from Fordson High School in January.

Along with the daily physical challenges she faces, Sumaya has also had to overcome moving to entirely new country. In 2019, Sumaya immigrated with her family from Yemen to the United States.

While members throughout the Dearborn community are continuing to donate towards her goal of coming up with enough money for a wheelchair accessible van, she is choosing to give back as well by volunteering at local schools.

If you want to stand up for Sumaya and help get her to college, you can donate by clicking here.

Ibrahim Samra
ibrahim-samra.jpg

Ibrahim Samra joined the CBS Detroit news team as a multi-skilled journalist in September 2022.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 11:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.