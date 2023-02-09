Dearborn student's quest to college still on hold, community raising money for wheelchair van

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Earlier this month, CBS News Detroit sat down with Sumaya, a Dearborn student in need of a wheelchair van to continue her quest to college.

Since then, Fordson High School teacher Eman Naura has helped raise more than $28,000 towards a new van via GoFundMe.

Sumaya, who struggles from scoliosis, a congenital disorder, and is wheelchair bound, graduated from Fordson High School in January.

Along with the daily physical challenges she faces, Sumaya has also had to overcome moving to entirely new country. In 2019, Sumaya immigrated with her family from Yemen to the United States.

While members throughout the Dearborn community are continuing to donate towards her goal of coming up with enough money for a wheelchair accessible van, she is choosing to give back as well by volunteering at local schools.

If you want to stand up for Sumaya and help get her to college, you can donate by clicking here.