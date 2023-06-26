Dearborn neighborhoods hit hard by severe storms Sunday

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn city officials said Sunday's storms ripped through parts of the city like a tornado, uprooting trees and leaving behind some damage to homes.

"The wall inside is cracked. The roof is gone. There is wooden studs all over the floor. It's really a mess," said Hussein Mourtada.

Mourtada's parents' home was severely damaged after a tree fell on top of it. A car in the driveway was crushed. Thankfully, Mourtada said no one was inside the home. He said his parents were away on vacation at the time.

"We understand that this is Dearborn School District property. We do ask that if this is a tedious process or there are too many hurdles, that the city of Dearborn intervenes," Mourtada said.

Dearborn was one of the hardest-hit areas on Sunday.

"This is a very bad area. This is Dearborn Public Schools. We have several trees that fell on houses," said Tim Hawkins, Director of Public Works for Dearborn.

Hawkins said the storm ripped through the west side of the side and caused a lot of damage in a short period.

"And it took down more than 50 trees. It put about five to seven in our roadways that we had to clear up," Hawkins said.

Hawkins said the city is doing its best to help residents with the cleanup. During business hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., residents are asked to call 313-943-2150, and after hours, call 313-943-3030 for non-emergency dispatch.

"Any tree branches that you can get curbside, we are continually driving throughout the neighborhoods picking them up," Hawkins said.

"We have numerous lines throughout the city that are down," added Jim Rodgers, Emergency Manager for Dearborn Fire Department.

Rodger said as the cleanup continues, he is urging residents to use caution and watch out for any downed powerlines.

"Never approach a line that's down. It may be charged even though it's not arching or hissing, so always assume that a line might be charged," Rodgers said.

Meanwhile, Mourtada is hoping the city or Dearborn Public Schools can provide some relief and help his family deal with the damage.

"And actually helps us out with any clean up and any damages and any inconvenience," Mourtada said.