Watch CBS News
Weather

Elevated chance of severe storms Sunday evening

By Ahmad Bajjey

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast June 25, 2023 (Today)
NEXT Weather Forecast June 25, 2023 (Today) 01:54
convective-outlook-days-1-3.png
The Storm Prediction Center included southeast Michigan in a Level 2 category or Slight chance of severe weather on Sunday. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Strong to severe storms are also possible Sunday afternoon and evening across southeast Michigan. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center categorized southeast Michigan as having a Slight chance of severe weather. The best chance for severe storms will be between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. and south of M-46.

storm-timeline.png
Strong to severe storms possible across southeast Michigan between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

These storms will be traveling west to east at approximately 45 miles per hour. The biggest threats of these potential storms will be damaging wind gusts, lightning, hail around 1-inch in diameter, and brief isolated road flooding. An isolated spin up tornado also cannot be ruled out as the line moves through.

Any severe weather coverage will be available on your TV as well as the CBS News App, Pluto TV, and on our website live stream.

Widespread showers and possible thunderstorms will continue into Monday and Tuesday. However, the threat for severe weather remains solely on Sunday at this time. 

Ahmad Bajjey
ahmad-bajjey-wwj-cbs-detroit.jpg

Ahmad Bajjey is a CBS Detroit meteorologist. Coming to CBS Detroit is a return home after growing up in Dearborn where his family still lives. He has spent the past 9 1/2 years in Flint as a meteorologist and most recently as chief meteorologist for WEYI and WSMH.

First published on June 24, 2023 / 7:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.