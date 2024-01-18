Dearborn Fire Chief sentenced for drunk driving

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Chief of the Dearborn Fire Department was sentenced Wednesday for operating while intoxicated, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Joseph Patrick Murray, 44, was sentenced to one year of probation with 120 hours of community service as directed by the City of Dearborn, prosecutors said.

Close to 3 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2023, Murray was drunk driving over the speed limit on Telegraph Road and Annapolis Street in Dearborn Heights, officials said.

Murray has to complete inpatient rehabilitation and outpatient counseling, he has to have one random alcohol/drug screening once a week, and must attend one alcohol anonymous meeting per week, officials said.

In November, Murray was arraigned in connection with driving while intoxicated after he turned himself in. In December, he pleaded guilty to one count of operating while intoxicated, and all other charges were dismissed, the prosecutor's office said.

Police conducted a traffic stop and officers placed him in custody.