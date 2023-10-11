Davison finishes with 35-21 win, beating out Grand Blanc

(CBS DETROIT) - Davison celebrated a victory Friday night, winning 35-21 against rival Grand Blanc.

CBS News Detroit and State Champs Sports Network streamed the game on Oct. 13.

Davison was off to a good start, making the first touchdown early in the first quarter. Davison held on throughout the game and finished the first quarter with a 14-7 lead.

The teams were stagnant for the majority of the second quarter until Grand Blanc tied with Davison 14-14; however, that did not last long as Davison made another touchdown a minute later, bringing the score to 21.

Davison continued climbing, scoring two more times, leading 35-14 with six minutes left in the third quarter.

Neither team scored again for the remainder of the game, and Davison walked away with the win.

Last week, CBS News Detroit streamed the Woodhaven-Gibraltar Carlson football game.

Gibraltar Carlson finished the game with a 31-8 win over Woodhaven.

