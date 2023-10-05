CBS News Detroit streaming Woodhaven-Gibraltar Carlson high school football game Friday
(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit and State Champs Sports Networks are streaming live high school football on Friday night.
Friday's action features the Woodhaven Warriors playing host to the Gibraltar Carlson Marauders in a Downriver League clash.
Pregame coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
The matchup
Carlson (5-1) has won five straight games and is currently undefeated in Downriver League play at 5-0. Woodhaven (2-4) has dropped four of its last five contests and is 2-3 in league play.
The Marauders have won two straight in the series, including a 38-14 game a year ago. Carlson is off to a 5-1 start for a third straight season.
Woodhaven is looking to avoid its first losing campaign since 2015.
How to watch
