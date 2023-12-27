Daughter finds mother dead in Detroit home day after Christmas

(CBS DETROIT) - A young daughter made a deadly discovery the day after Christmas, finding her mother, Quana Foster, dead in her home on Detroit's northwest side.

"I can't even think. [You] can just imagine how I feel," Jacqueline Walker said. "It's just so sad that something like this keeps happening to these young women."

Walker said when her cousin didn't hear from the mother of his children, he stopped by her home on Telegraph Road near Seven Mile Road.

"They couldn't get an answer from her," Walker said. "So, he sent the daughter in the side window to check on the mother. When the daughter got in there, she found the mother dead with a sheet over her."

Now, so many questions remain leaving even neighbors in shock.

"The tragedy of a life loss and the fact that a child found her. I think that was the most horrific part about it," Jeffrey Nicholson said. "I have a 13-year-old, and I have twins [who are] 9 years old."

Jeffrey Nicholson has lived in the neighborhood for about five years. He said he's still in disbelief after witnessing the aftermath of Tuesday night's discovery just a few doors down from his home.

"[There were] cars on top of cars and police everywhere down there and it was just crazy [a] crazy scene," he said.

Detroit police confirmed that details about Foster's death are actively being investigated by their homicide division. They're also asking anyone with info to give them a call.