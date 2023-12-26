Police investigating after woman found dead in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Detroit on Tuesday.

Officers were called at about 5:24 p.m., Dec. 26, to the 19600 block of Telegraph Road. The woman is believed to be in her 40s.

A spokesperson said the circumstances surrounding the woman's death are being investigated by the Detroit Police Department's homicide division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or DPD at 313-596-2260.