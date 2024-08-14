Culver's in Rochester Hills gives back to victims in splash pad shooting

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two months ago, a gunman opened fire at a Rochester Hills splash pad, injuring nine people, including two children.

Since then, the community has been working to find its way forward and give back to the victims of the mass shooting.

CBS Detroit

On Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Culver's, located at 92 East Auburn Road in Rochester Hills, held a fundraiser donating 50%of sales to the families impacted by the mass shooting at the Brookland splash pad on June 15.

"Normally we donate 10 to 15 percent of the proceeds, today we're donating 50 percent because there are so many families involved," said owner Vicki Zielke.

Zielke says Rochester Hills is a tight-knit community that shows up when those need it most.

CBS Detroit

"I still get tears coming into my eyes for them. They've suffered a lot and I reached out with food, I provided the families with food as well in addition to this share day. I hope it's really large for them so that I can give more to them. I think it's important to come together and support our fellow neighbors," Zielke said.

First responders, including deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, came to show their support by standing behind this resilient city. First responders handed orders to customers throughout the day.

"We figured that this was a great way to serve the community and let them know that we care and we're always there to support them," said Sgt. Chris Renye.

CBS Detroit

It was a full house backing a fundraiser with a profound impact.

"The victims need help. It was a tragedy, and if everybody comes together and helps each other out, what a great world it will be," said customer Jeff Inwood.

If you can't attend the fundraiser on Wednesday, the owner says she'll set up a donation bin for these families indefinitely.