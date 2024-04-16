Crews to repair westbound I-94 in Wayne County again after reckless driver traveled on fresh concrete

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced crews will make pavement repairs on I-94 again after a reckless driver went through fresh concrete to avoid traffic.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, crews will close the two right lanes of westbound I-94 from Haggerty to Belleville roads for concrete repairs.

Crews had closed the two right lanes last Saturday for concrete repairs, but a reckless driver decided to avoid traffic backups and drove on the shoulder and then on fresh concrete, damaging the road.

The concrete repair work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, according to MDOT.

Weather conditions in Southeast Michigan could affect the work, and if that happens, crews will move the repairs to Thursday and Friday.

While crews are working, the Belleville Rest Area, along with the Belleville Road exit and entrance ramps, will stay open.