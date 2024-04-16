Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews to repair westbound I-94 in Wayne County again after reckless driver traveled on fresh concrete

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan House special elections, General Motors moving headquarters and more top stories
Michigan House special elections, General Motors moving headquarters and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced crews will make pavement repairs on I-94 again after a reckless driver went through fresh concrete to avoid traffic. 

Starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, crews will close the two right lanes of westbound I-94 from Haggerty to Belleville roads for concrete repairs. 

Crews had closed the two right lanes last Saturday for concrete repairs, but a reckless driver decided to avoid traffic backups and drove on the shoulder and then on fresh concrete, damaging the road. 

The concrete repair work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, according to MDOT.

Weather conditions in Southeast Michigan could affect the work, and if that happens, crews will move the repairs to Thursday and Friday. 

While crews are working, the Belleville Rest Area, along with the Belleville Road exit and entrance ramps, will stay open. 

Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 3:14 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.