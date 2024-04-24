Corktown businesses gear up for NFL Draft watch party, offering free shuttle to footprint

(CBS DETROIT) – Businesses in Corktown are gearing up to welcome visitors during the NFL Draft that kicks off at noon on Thursday.

Many of the events taking place at the Corner Ballpark during the three-day event will be for kids, but go down Michigan Avenue, and there will be plenty for the adults to do.

"If you want all the action but a little bit less chaos, Corktown is the place to come," said Bob Roberts, co-owner of McShane's Irish Pub and president of the Corktown Business Association.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

When the Corktown Business Association first learned the NFL Draft was going to happen less than a mile away, they all pitched in to put up six tents for watch parties along Michigan Avenue

"We're pretty confident that in three days, we'll do a month's worth of sales," Roberts said.

Those coming to Corktown can park in one of the 1,500 spots at the garage on Church and Trumbull streets, caddy-corner from McShane's Irish Pub.

The Corktown Business Association is providing a free shuttle between the tents to Michigan and Cass.

Down the street at Nemo's, they're bracing for a surge.

"We don't know what to expect because when we have, like St. Patrick's Day or Opening Day, we know what to expect. We know. But this is so big that we don't really know. But we're ready," said Sandy Simmons, Manager at Nemo's.

Small businesses along the corridor are planning to take advantage of all the foot traffic.

At Detroit Dye House, they've been filling the store with Honolulu blue.

"We've never been a sports company, but it's starting to evolve into that, and it's been really fun because of the NFL coming here," said Alexandra Chevillet, co-owner of Detroit Dye House.

During the three-day event, Chevillet will set up a dye walk-up station outside the store where you can design your own pair of socks. If you do an extra pair, they'll donate it to one of the city's homeless shelters.

"What we do is we get to make art for a living, and the fact that we get to share with the community is incredible. So we're really looking forward to people coming and getting to feel that feeling for just a brief moment and have it be lasting until they leave, and then they're talking about it, and they have to come back and visit," Chevillet said.

The feeling is mutual at "All Things Marketplace," where owner Jennyer Crawford-Williams is hosting a block party so other small businesses can get exposure

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for small businesses to shine to all of these people coming in from out of town. So it means a lot to me and all of the small businesses that we represent because we want to give a very good representation and just show everyone how great we are," Crawford-Williams said.

Shuttle stops:

Rosa Parks Transit Center: 1310 Cass Ave. (Dropoff point for the draft)

Lager House: 1254 Michigan Ave.

Nemo's Bar: 1384 Michigan Ave.

McShane's Irish and Whiskey Pub: 1460 Michigan Ave.

Bobcat Bonnie's: 1800 Michigan Ave.

Gaelic League Irish American Club: 2068 Michigan Ave.

Mercury Burger & Bar: 2163 Michigan Ave.

Cork & Gabel: 2415 Michigan Ave.

Batch Brewing Company: 1400 Porter St.

Interactive Map: https://www.corktowndetroit.biz/corktown-nfl-draft

Viewing tents with TVs:

McShane's Irish and Whiskey Pub: 1460 Michigan Ave.

Nemo's Bar: 1384 Michigan Ave.

Mercury Burger & Bar: 2163 Michigan Ave.

Bobcat Bonnie's: 1800 Michigan Ave.

Lager House:1254 Michigan Ave.

Gaelic League Irish American Club: 2068 Michigan Ave.

For more information and specials, visit the Corktown Business Association website.